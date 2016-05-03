Ad
euobserver
Moscovici: "The European economy continues to expand modestly" (Photo: European Commission)

EU recovery to slow this year

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European economy will grow less than expected this year amid a "deteriorating international atmosphere", the European Commission has said.

In its Spring Forecasts published on Tuesday (3 May), the EU executive said the bloc will register a 1.8 percent growth of GDP in 2016, while the eurozone would grow by 1.6 percent.

The latest forecasts published in February were 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

In 2017, the commission said on Tuesday, the growth could be 1...

euobserver

