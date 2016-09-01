Ad
euobserver
Avramopoulos (l) has a dream to visit Turkey without a passport (Photo: © European Union , 2016 / Photo: Necati Savaş)

EU in Turkey charm offensive

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU dispatched senior officials to Ankara in an effort to salvage a migrant swap deal and restore strained diplomatic relations.

Both European Parliament president Martin Schulz and EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos are meeting Turkish counterparts in Ankara, including president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Avramopoulos and Turkey's minister for EU affairs Omer Celik on Thursday (1 September) issued statements in a joint press conference followed by two questions from on...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Gulen faithful at work in EU capital
euobserver

