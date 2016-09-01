EU in Turkey charm offensive

The EU dispatched senior officials to Ankara in an effort to salvage a migrant swap deal and restore strained diplomatic relations.

Both European Parliament president Martin Schulz and EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos are meeting Turkish counterparts in Ankara, including president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Avramopoulos and Turkey's minister for EU affairs Omer Celik on Thursday (1 September) issued statements in a joint press conference followed by two questions from on...