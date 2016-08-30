Apple ordered to repay a record €13 billion to Ireland

The EU Commission has ordered US tech firm Apple to repay up to €13 billion, plus interest, of unpaid taxes to Ireland.

The EU executive decided that tax rulings from Irish authorities in 1997 and 2011 gave Apple "an undue advantage that is illegal under EU state aid rules".

"It's not a penalty, it's unpaid taxes," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said at a press conference.

She said the commission's decision was a "clear message to member states that they can...