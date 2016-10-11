France and Russia fall out over Syria

Diplomatic tensions between France and Russia increased on Tuesday (11 October) after the Russian leader cancelled a visit to Paris because his French counterpart wanted to talk about the war in Syria.

Vladimir Putin was due to travel to the French capital next Wednesday (19 October) for the inauguration of a Russian church and cultural centre.

But "certain events linked [to the inauguration] fell out of the programme,” Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow, ...