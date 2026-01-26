Brussels opens investigation into X over Grok’s sexualised deepfakes

The European Commission opened an investigation on Monday (26 January) into Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and its integrated AI, Grok, to see if the company assessed the chatbot's potential risks before deploying its new feature...
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
