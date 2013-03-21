French police raid IMF chief's flat

In what could prove a distraction from her role in helping to save the euro, French police on Wednesday (20 March) raided the Paris flat of International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde.
She denies any wrongdoing in a two-decade-old affair that revolves around disgraced business tycoon Bernard Tapie.
But Jean-Louis Nadal, the public prosecutor, in 2011 recommended a full inquiry into allegations of "abuse of authority" while she served as French finance minister before...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
