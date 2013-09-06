Satire party pokes fun at German politics

Die Partei (The Party) is no ordinary political faction.

Their events mostly poke fun at the other parties and at right-wing prejudice in German society.

But despite this, the Federal Election Committee earlier this summer registered it as one of the 38 parties eligible to run in the 22 September elections.

Martin Sonneborn, the 48-year-old co-publisher of the satirical magazine Titanic and the head of Die Partei, told EUobserver the...