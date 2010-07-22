Remains of former Romanian dictator exhumed for DNA check

More than 20 years after they were executed by firing squad, Romania's former Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were exhumed on Wednesday at the request of their family to check if they were really buried there.

"I don't know what will happen if it is discovered that the Ceausescus are not in these graves. Probably we will sue the Romanian state." Mircea Opran, the husband of the Ceausescus' late daughter Zoia, told television station Realitatea TV.

Forensic...