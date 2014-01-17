Ukraine criminalises pro-EU protests

EU and US diplomats have voiced dismay after Ukraine on Thursday (16 January) criminalised almost every aspect of the pro-EU protest movement.

President Viktor Yanukovych’s ruling Party of the Regions rushed through the legislation via show of hands in parliament.

Reports say that electronic tellers in the Verkhovna Rada kept flashing up a figure of 235 votes in favour just a few seconds after each round of voting, before the hands could be counted.

The laws impose fines of ...