MEPs put troika in spotlight this WEEK

MEPs gathering in Strasbourg this week will hold hearings with key officials from the so-called troika of international lenders (European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund) about their activities in Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Ireland.

EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn will appear Monday evening in front of MEPs dealing with economic affairs to defend the commission's actions as part of the troika.

The next day, the series of hearings continues ...