Ad
euobserver
EU building in Ireland - troika officials engineered and oversaw several bailout schemes (Photo: Valentina Pop)

MEPs put troika in spotlight this WEEK

Agenda
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

MEPs gathering in Strasbourg this week will hold hearings with key officials from the so-called troika of international lenders (European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund) about their activities in Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Ireland.

EU economics commissioner Olli Rehn will appear Monday evening in front of MEPs dealing with economic affairs to defend the commission's actions as part of the troika.

The next day, the series of hearings continues ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Troika consultancies: A multi-million euro business beyond scrutiny
MEPs point to conflicts of interest within troika
EU building in Ireland - troika officials engineered and oversaw several bailout schemes (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections