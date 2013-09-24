EU sets stage for Iran-US breakthrough

Warm words from top EU diplomats in New York have set the stage for a potential breakthrough in the decades-long confrontation between Iran and the US.
EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton told press after meeting her Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, at the UN general assembly on Monday (23 September) that she "was struck … by the energy and determination that the foreign minister demonstrated" on reaching a deal on Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme.
British fore...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
