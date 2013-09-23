Merkel in search of government deal this WEEK

Most key EU policy decisions remain on hold this week while Angela Merkel is busy with negotiations on how to form a new coalition to govern Germany after Sunday's (22 September) general elections.

European Commission spokesperson Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told reporters in Brussels that the commission “will proceed as planned,” irrespective of the election results of Europe’s paymaster.

“We have elections in the EU regularly and we also have a plan on what we are going to do next,” s...