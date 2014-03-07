Ad
The European Commission estimates €120 billion is lost every year to corruption (Photo: h.koppdelaney)

Transparency group pushes for stronger whistleblower laws

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The harsh treatment of people who expose corruption is a deterrent for others to step forward, says Transparency International (TI).

Dalia Budreviciene, a celebrated whistleblower in Lithuania, has become a warning for others to think twice before rendering public corruption in the Baltic nation.

“She is actually jobless, she has had a series of health issues since she blew the whistle in 2006,” Sergejus Muravjovas, executive director at TI Lithuania, said at a European Policy Cen...

Poor protection of whistleblowers in most EU states
