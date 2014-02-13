Ad
euobserver
'Even in Sweden, when I was on the street … The policemen go there' (Photo: A.Currell)

When protectors turn perpetrators

Rule of Law
by Lisa Bjurwald and Maik Baumgärtner, Brussels,

Family men, business men and other respectable citizens, all pulling over to enquire about the price of oral sex, intercourse or a hand job.

Elements that appear shocking to the average reader soon becomes part of the everyday cycle of abuse for women being sexually exploited.

Nigerian former trafficking victim Victoria told her story in this series’ first installment.

When asked if, when she see ordinary men, she thinks to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

The slaves on our streets
Off the road
'For me, Europe was golden'
'Even in Sweden, when I was on the street … The policemen go there' (Photo: A.Currell)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections