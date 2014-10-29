Ad
euobserver
Rome: Italy aside, support for the euro remains high despite the recent debt crisis (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Most Italians regret changing lira for euro

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

A majority of Italians believe that ditching the lira for the euro has been bad for their country, according to a new survey.

By a 47 percent to 43 percent margin, Italians said that joining the single currency had been a mistake.

A narrow majority of Cypriots also say that euro membership has damaged their country's prospects,

However, more than 50 percent of Europeans living in the euro area think the single currency has benefited their country, while two-thirds also thi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Lithuania set to join eurozone in 2015
Rome: Italy aside, support for the euro remains high despite the recent debt crisis (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections