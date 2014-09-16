The road ahead for an independent Scotland

With two days to go before Scotland votes on whether to cut the chord on its 300-year old relationship with London, opinion polls indicate that the final result is simply too close to call.

The ‘Yes’ campaign had narrowed the gap and last week’s polls have forced London and the British establishment to take evasive action. Some have called on Queen Elisabeth II, on holiday at her Scottish estate, to make a statement in support of maintaining the Union.

Others, fearing that the ...