Former Israeli law chief urges EU parliament to back Palestine recognition

Political Zionism sought to find a solution to the persecution of Jewish people by establishing a state to renew Jewish political life.

It did not strive to establish a state within the borders of the biblical “Promised Land”, nor did it seek to reclaim control over holy sites and the tombs of the patriarchs.

It sought to actualise its national-historical affiliation with the land of Israel – not at the expense of another nation.

The state of Israel was established as Zion...