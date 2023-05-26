Ad
The EU's €30m for 16 waste management facilities was a much-needed intervention to address the grave health and environmental implications in Lebanon (Photo: RITE)

How the EU's money for waste went to waste in Lebanon

by Mona Deely, London,

Across Lebanese neighbourhoods, uncollected garbage piled up steadily, rotting in the blazing heat, and stinking the place down. In fact, pollution from trash fires and waste chucking in the Mediterranean was spilling over the country's borders.

What sounds like a dystopian sci-fi was Beirut in 2015 after an overflowing landfill closed without an alternative site in place. The fumes from the site were so pungent that they forced residents to shut their windows. Years later those very w...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mona Deely is the managing director of Reform Initiative for Transparent Economies (RITE), a UK based non-partisan not-profit organisation established in 2021, to push for greater transparency and accountability in governance in Lebanon and other countries.

