How the EU's money for waste went to waste in Lebanon

Across Lebanese neighbourhoods, uncollected garbage piled up steadily, rotting in the blazing heat, and stinking the place down. In fact, pollution from trash fires and waste chucking in the Mediterranean was spilling over the country's borders.

What sounds like a dystopian sci-fi was Beirut in 2015 after an overflowing landfill closed without an alternative site in place. The fumes from the site were so pungent that they forced residents to shut their windows. Years later those very w...