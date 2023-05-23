Orbán: Ties with Sweden need to improve to join Nato

The relationship between Hungary and Sweden must improve before the Nordic state can join Nato, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday (23 May).
Sweden and its neighbour, Finland, asked to join the military alliance last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sweden's application has been held up by Turkey and Hungary.
Budapest earlier delayed ratifying Finland's application, and has cited grievances with criticism from both Hels...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
