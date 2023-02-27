Ad
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak welcomes EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to Windsor, just outside London, on Monday (Photo: Flickr - Downing street 10)

Sunak breaks impasse with EU trade deal on Northern Ireland

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU and the UK agreed to a deal on Monday (27 February) fine-tuning the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, breaking years of impasse.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British prime minster Rishi Sunak met in Windsor, outside London, to seal the agreement which has been in the making for months.

The deal, dubbed the "Windsor Framework" by Sunak, has been expected for several days. Von der Leyen described the agreement as "historic".

The...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

