Sunak breaks impasse with EU trade deal on Northern Ireland

The EU and the UK agreed to a deal on Monday (27 February) fine-tuning the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, breaking years of impasse.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British prime minster Rishi Sunak met in Windsor, outside London, to seal the agreement which has been in the making for months.

The deal, dubbed the "Windsor Framework" by Sunak, has been expected for several days. Von der Leyen described the agreement as "historic".

The...