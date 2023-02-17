Ad
euobserver
Only around 200 MEPs — out of 705 in total — have taken anti-harassment courses (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs need mandatory anti-harassment training, says chair

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Not much has happened since the European Parliament passed a resolution back in December 2021 to stamp out harassment within the institution.

Even minor demands such as making public a list of MEPs who have taken anti-harassment training has yet to materialise.

"We have a very strong support and political will to change the existing rules in order to introduce mandatory anti-harassment trainings for the MEPs," said Robert Biedroń, a Polish socialist MEP who leads the committee on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEP harassment case sheds light on flimsy support for victims
MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence
Only around 200 MEPs — out of 705 in total — have taken anti-harassment courses (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections