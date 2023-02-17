MEPs need mandatory anti-harassment training, says chair

Not much has happened since the European Parliament passed a resolution back in December 2021 to stamp out harassment within the institution.
Even minor demands such as making public a list of MEPs who have taken anti-harassment training has yet to materialise.
"We have a very strong support and political will to change the existing rules in order to introduce mandatory anti-harassment trainings for the MEPs," said Robert Biedroń, a Polish socialist MEP who leads the committee on ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
