MEPs need mandatory anti-harassment training, says chair

Not much has happened since the European Parliament passed a resolution back in December 2021 to stamp out harassment within the institution.

Even minor demands such as making public a list of MEPs who have taken anti-harassment training has yet to materialise.

"We have a very strong support and political will to change the existing rules in order to introduce mandatory anti-harassment trainings for the MEPs," said Robert Biedroń, a Polish socialist MEP who leads the committee on ...