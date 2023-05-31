ECB: eurozone home prices could see 'disorderly' fall

The European Central Bank (ECB) has issued a warning that high mortgage rates are rendering homes unaffordable for households and unappealing for investors, potentially leading to a 'disorderly' decline in EU home prices.

As of March 2023, the average interest rate on loans for house purchases in the euro area was 3.4 percent, almost two percentage points higher than the previous year. This increase was highlighted as a risk in the ECB's Financial Stability Review, published on Wednesda...