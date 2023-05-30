Ad
euobserver
"There are two major providers of national security in the modern world: nuclear weapons and membership in Nato" (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

Column

Russia-Ukraine relations the Year After the war

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

In the beginning of June this year, Brussels will host an impressive roundtable discussion bringing together EU representatives and pro-democratic Russian activists.

The title of the meeting, "The Day After", refers to a coveted window of opportunity for Russia's transformation from an autocracy to a democracy that may emerge after the fall of Russian president Vladimir Putin's regime at some point in the future.

The roundtable is thus designed to provide a platform for exchangi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna and author of three books: New Radical Right-Wing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (due 2023).

Related articles

EU will 'react as appropriate' to Russian nukes in Belarus
Poland and Hungary's ugly divorce over Ukraine
Russia on Eurovision: 'Bacchanalia for Western perverts'
"There are two major providers of national security in the modern world: nuclear weapons and membership in Nato" (Photo: Anton Shekhovtsov)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna and author of three books: New Radical Right-Wing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (due 2023).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections