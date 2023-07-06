EU in 'battle of narratives' on future of planet and democracy

The EU Commission on Thursday (6 July) published a report outlining its long-term planning on climate change, health crises and future foreign economic competition — the main issues, challenges and crises for policy-makers.

The Strategic Foresight Report was launched in 2020 by the commission to "mainstream" strategic foresight into European policymaking as a way to prepare for change.

EU vice president Maroš Šefčovič said forecasting will help Europe become more "resilient" — wi...