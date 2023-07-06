Ad
euobserver
EU leaders are trying to find ways to meet Chinese industrial dominance with a positive message (Photo: Europan Commission)

EU in 'battle of narratives' on future of planet and democracy

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Thursday (6 July) published a report outlining its long-term planning on climate change, health crises and future foreign economic competition — the main issues, challenges and crises for policy-makers.

The Strategic Foresight Report was launched in 2020 by the commission to "mainstream" strategic foresight into European policymaking as a way to prepare for change.

EU vice president Maroš Šefčovič said forecasting will help Europe become more "resilient" — wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

US slams EU competition policies
EU unveils green industrial plan to counter US and Chinese competition
How EU can push China to live up to its 2013 guarantees to Ukraine
EU leaders are trying to find ways to meet Chinese industrial dominance with a positive message (Photo: Europan Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections