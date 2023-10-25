Verbal tension on Gaza in EU summit communiqué

EU leaders are set to discuss the situation in the Middle East on Thursday (26 October), with the aim of agreeing on a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to Gaza.
They'll also express support for Kyiv, keeping Ukraine a priority on the two-day summit agenda.
"Developments [in the Middle East] require our immediate attention, without distracting us from our continued support to Ukraine," said EU council president Charles Michel in his invit...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
