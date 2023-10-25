Verbal tension on Gaza in EU summit communiqué

EU leaders are set to discuss the situation in the Middle East on Thursday (26 October), with the aim of agreeing on a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to Gaza.

They'll also express support for Kyiv, keeping Ukraine a priority on the two-day summit agenda.

"Developments [in the Middle East] require our immediate attention, without distracting us from our continued support to Ukraine," said EU council president Charles Michel in his invit...