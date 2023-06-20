Ad
euobserver
You can mobilise more people with diverse social backgrounds with social protest than with protests over identity issues on gender, race, religion or culture

Column

Cultural issues divide people, social issues unite them

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

Some pictures are hard to forget, such as the one which appeared on Twitter in April: a black street sweeper in Paris, wearing a yellow fluorescent vest, sweeping up the rubbish left there the night before by young, petit bourgeois protesters against France's new pension law.

This snapshot shows that the real revolution has not yet broken out in France.

Among the protesters were indeed many young people, decl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in De Standaard.

Related articles

EU workers' rights missing from landmark AI law
Labour unrest expected to fuel summer travel chaos
You can mobilise more people with diverse social backgrounds with social protest than with protests over identity issues on gender, race, religion or culture

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in De Standaard.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections