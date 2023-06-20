Cultural issues divide people, social issues unite them

Some pictures are hard to forget, such as the one which appeared on Twitter in April: a black street sweeper in Paris, wearing a yellow fluorescent vest, sweeping up the rubbish left there the night before by young, petit bourgeois protesters against France's new pension law.
This snapshot shows that the real revolution has not yet broken out in France.
Among the protesters were indeed many young people, decl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in De Standaard.
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in De Standaard.