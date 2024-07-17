EU's hydrogen strategy needs 'reality check', say auditors

The EU is unlikely to achieve its "unrealistic" aim to use hydrogen as green fuel, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) argued in a highly critical report published on Wednesday (17 July). Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.