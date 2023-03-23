How German business interests have shaped EU climate agenda

Germany has been at the forefront of the hydrogen hype, propelling what is essentially a niche industrial resource used to produce fertilisers, petrochemicals and methanol to the centre of European climate and industrial policies.

In recent weeks German politicians have derailed an EU-wide agreement to phase out combustion engines by 2035, and successfully pushed for the inclusion of hydrogen boilers for heating homes in the EU Parliament, responsible for 35 percent of greenhouse gas e...