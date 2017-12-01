Greenland prepares for Brexit - and possible independence

Greenland is trying to adapt its economy and society to Brexit, climate change and possible independence from Denmark, one of its ministers told EUobserver.

"There will be a new way of more direct relations with potential partners and this also goes for the EU in the future," fisheries and hunting minister Karl-Kristian Kruse said in an interview.

He said several ministers have made trips recently, including to China, "to seek foreign partners including investment partners".

<...