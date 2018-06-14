Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court

The EU Commission urged Poland to avoid forcing out Supreme Court judges in early July - as part of its probe into Poland's judicial reforms that the EU executive says is threatening the independence of the judiciary.

As a result of recent reforms by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government, on 3 July – seen as a red line in Brussels – 27 out of 72 Supreme Court judges could be forced out of their offices because of a newly-introduced retirement age.

