EU bets big on fossil hydrogen and carbon storage

The EU Commission presented a list of 166 energy and power projects on Tuesday (28 November) that will lay the foundation for Europe's future energy system.
"Today's list of cross-border projects draws the new energy map of Europe. The era of EU funding for fossil-fuel infrastructure is over," said energy commissioner Kadri Simson on Tuesday.
The so-called projects of common and mutual interest (PCI and PMI) will build up power, hydrogen and CO2 networks across Europe and link t...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
