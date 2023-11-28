Ad
Energy commissioner Kadri Simson said the era of EU funding for fossil-fuel infrastructure is over (Photo: European Parliement)

EU bets big on fossil hydrogen and carbon storage

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Commission presented a list of 166 energy and power projects on Tuesday (28 November) that will lay the foundation for Europe's future energy system.

"Today's list of cross-border projects draws the new energy map of Europe. The era of EU funding for fossil-fuel infrastructure is over," said energy commissioner Kadri Simson on Tuesday.

The so-called projects of common and mutual interest (PCI and PMI) will build up power, hydrogen and CO2 networks across Europe and link t...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

