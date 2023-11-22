Orban's sovereignty bill seen as fresh attack on rule of law

Hungary's controversial new sovereignty law has been criticised by the domestic opposition as another attack on the country's democratic values and the rule of law — and it could bring yet another clash between Budapest and Brussels.
The draft law, submitted on Tuesday night (22 November) by the prime minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz party, would establish an oversight authority to monitor foreign interference in Hungarian elections and propose legal changes.
The chairman of ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
