euobserver
EU Green Deal commissioner Frans Timmermans has been a driving force behind the EU's hydrogen strategy (Photo: European Commission)

EU launches 'Hydrogen Bank' — but what is it?

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

On Thursday (17 March) the EU launched the Hydrogen Bank. It is a new platform to connect users with producers and generate private sector interest in the fledgling green and low-carbon hydrogen technologies.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water from oxygen molecules through electrical currents powered by wind and solar. Low-carbon hydrogen is produced with fossil fuels but with added technology that, in theory (if not in p...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

