EU fires back: aircraft, live asses, and sweet potatoes on €95bn US tariff list

The European Commission has drawn up a €95bn tariff list targeting US goods, signalling a shift toward long-term trade pushback against Washington if no deal is reached soon.
The move, announced on Thursday (8 May), comes as EU-US talks to remove sweeping tariffs introduced by the Trump administration are still ongoing, but appearing to stall.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.