'Boeing could be affected if we impose measures', an EU official said (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

EU fires back: aircraft, live asses, and sweet potatoes on €95bn US tariff list

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Commission has drawn up a €95bn tariff list targeting US goods, signalling a shift toward long-term trade pushback against Washington if no deal is reached soon.

The move, announced on Thursday (8 May), comes as EU-US talks to remove sweeping tariffs introduced by the Trump administration are still ongoing, but appearing to stall.

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

