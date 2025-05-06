Ad
As investors grow wary of policy volatility and fiscal sustainability in the US, the EU must seize this moment to position itself as a stable and attractive destination for capital (Photo: Author)

The 'perfect storm' for EU to attract foreign direct investment

by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

In recent years, foreign direct investment (FDI) — the most transformative form of capital flow — has declined sharply, both from the United States into the EU and within the EU.

This drop has been driven in part by policy shifts across the Atlantic, which have spurred a wave of investment reshoring to the US. At the same time, intra...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

