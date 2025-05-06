The 'perfect storm' for EU to attract foreign direct investment

In recent years, foreign direct investment (FDI) — the most transformative form of capital flow — has declined sharply, both from the United States into the EU and within the EU.
This drop has been driven in part by policy shifts across the Atlantic, which have spurred a wave of investment reshoring to the US. At the same time, intra...
Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.
