Ad
euobserver
Some countries like Spain and Belgium run a trade deficit with the US and might be tempted to negotiate bilaterally to avoid a 20-percent tariff. Surplus countries like Germany and Ireland benefit from the overall EU position. But giving in to bilateral temptations would only weaken the EU (Photo: Author)

Column

From tariffs to turmoil? Trump's self-sabotage if EU stays united

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

The so-called 'Liberation Day' last week was effectively a US declaration of trade war on the rest of the world. In an attempt to address its trade deficit in goods, the Trump administration resorted to imposing broad tariff barriers on most countries, following an oversimplified logic lacking solid economic justification.

Ironica...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

Eggs won’t win the EU a trade war against the US
Šefčovič: US ties 'in a tough spot' as trade ministers mull EU response
What would it take for euro to dethrone king US dollar?
Some countries like Spain and Belgium run a trade deficit with the US and might be tempted to negotiate bilaterally to avoid a 20-percent tariff. Surplus countries like Germany and Ireland benefit from the overall EU position. But giving in to bilateral temptations would only weaken the EU (Photo: Author)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyColumn

Author Bio

Judith Arnal is a Spanish economist with the Real Instituto Elcano think-tank and the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections