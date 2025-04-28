EU must boost euro’s international role, ECB's de Guindos says

European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said the European Union must move quickly to strengthen the international role of the euro.
"My personal view is that we can improve the role of the euro in the international landscape and in trade if we have a much more integrated European approach," he told MEPs on Monday (28 April).
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
