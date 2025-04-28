Ad
euobserver
De Guindos: 'My personal view is that we can improve the euro's international role' (Photo: ECB)

EU must boost euro’s international role, ECB's de Guindos says

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos said the European Union must move quickly to strengthen the international role of the euro.

"My personal view is that we can improve the role of the euro in the international landscape and in trade if we have a much more integrated European approach," he told MEPs on Monday (28 April). 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

ECB vice-president: trade uncertainty now higher than under Covid
EU-funded researchers urge rethink of 'competitiveness' agenda
ECB cuts rate to 2.25% as trade tension bites
De Guindos: 'My personal view is that we can improve the euro's international role' (Photo: ECB)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections