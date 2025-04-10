Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission has set itself ambitious targets to quickly secure new trade deals amid the threat of a US trade war (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU steps up Australia, New Zealand trade talks after Trump tariff pause

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has held talks with Australia and New Zealand as it seeks to deepen trade deals with allies in a ‘coalition of the willing’ to mitigate the turbulence caused by the Trump administration’s threat of tariffs. 

In a speech on Thursday (10 April), New Zealand’s prime minister Christopher Luxon mooted ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU hails 'fantastic' Trump tariff pause — and matches it
EU fires back at Trump’s tariffs with €22bn strike
The EU Commission has set itself ambitious targets to quickly secure new trade deals amid the threat of a US trade war (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections