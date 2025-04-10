EU steps up Australia, New Zealand trade talks after Trump tariff pause

The EU has held talks with Australia and New Zealand as it seeks to deepen trade deals with allies in a ‘coalition of the willing’ to mitigate the turbulence caused by the Trump administration’s threat of tariffs.
In a speech on Thursday (10 April), New Zealand’s prime minister Christopher Luxon mooted ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
