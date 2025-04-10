Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von de Leyen meeting with US president Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in 2020 (Photo: Unsplash)

EU hails 'fantastic' Trump tariff pause — and matches it

EU & the World
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU finance ministers will meet in an upbeat mood this week after US president Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, a move described by one EU official as “fantastic news.”

“This gives us breathing space. The key question now is how to use it strategically to reach an agreement with the Americans,” the official said, speaking off the rec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU hails 'fantastic' Trump tariff pause — and matches it
From tariffs to turmoil? Trump's self-sabotage if EU stays united
EU fires back at Trump’s tariffs with €22bn strike
EU Commission president Ursula von de Leyen meeting with US president Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in 2020 (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections