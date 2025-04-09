Ad
EU Commission: 'The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU fires back at Trump’s tariffs with €22bn strike

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

European Union officials have signed off on a new round of retaliatory tariffs on US goods, escalating a transatlantic trade skirmish that shows no sign of cooling.

“The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy,” the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday (9 April). “Thes...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

