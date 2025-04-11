Ad
China’s president Xi Jinping with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Friday (Photo: La Moncloa)

China's Xi calls for EU trade truce to resist Trump 'intimidation'

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

China’s president Xi Jinping has urged the EU to join forces with Beijing to resist US ‘intimidation’ on trade during a meeting in Beijing with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez. 

"China and the EU must fulfill their international responsibilities, jointly safeguard the trend of economic globalis...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

