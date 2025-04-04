EU and China to resume talks on electric vehicle pricing deal

China and the EU have resumed talks aimed at ending Brussels’ extra tariffs on electric vehicles, as part of efforts to improve EU-Sino relations as both face the economic pain of new US tariffs.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
