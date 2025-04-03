Ad
euobserver
EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned of severe consequences for millions of people if Trump follows through with the tariffs. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

EU seeks talks with US over 20% tariffs, prepares countermeasures

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Union has called for talks with the United States following the decision to impose a 20 percent tariff on all European products, unveiled by US president Donald Trump on Wednesday evening (2 April).

At the same time, the EU is preparing retaliatory measures should negotiations fail to resolve the dispute.

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

