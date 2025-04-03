EU seeks talks with US over 20% tariffs, prepares countermeasures

The European Union has called for talks with the United States following the decision to impose a 20 percent tariff on all European products, unveiled by US president Donald Trump on Wednesday evening (2 April).
At the same time, the EU is preparing retaliatory measures should negotiations fail to resolve the dispute.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.