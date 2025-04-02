Ad
euobserver
The Trump administration's 'liberation day' tariffs will be announced on Wednesday evening (Photo: dawvon)

EU braces for Trump's 'liberation' tariffs, divided on response

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox,

The EU is bracing itself for the impact of US president Donald Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs, after admitting defeat in its attempts to avoid more import duties. 

Efforts led by EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič to persuade the US to negotiate a settlement that would avoid tariffs have had little e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU expresses 'regret' after Trump slaps 25 percent duties on car imports
EU's Šefčovič leaves Washington empty handed after 'intense' trade talks
The Trump administration's 'liberation day' tariffs will be announced on Wednesday evening (Photo: dawvon)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections