EU braces for Trump's 'liberation' tariffs, divided on response

The EU is bracing itself for the impact of US president Donald Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs, after admitting defeat in its attempts to avoid more import duties.
Efforts led by EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič to persuade the US to negotiate a settlement that would avoid tariffs have had little e...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.