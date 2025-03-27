EU expresses 'regret' after Trump slaps 25 percent duties on car imports

The EU has come under fresh pressure to slash its import duties on American cars after US president Donald Trump imposed 25-percent tariffs on all foreign cars that will come into force next week.
“What we’re going to be doing is a 25-percent tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
