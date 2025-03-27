Ad
euobserver
EU car manufacturers will face 25-percent tariffs on vehicles sold in the US, after Donald Trump imposed new duties (Photo: Infinite Ache)

EU expresses 'regret' after Trump slaps 25 percent duties on car imports

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has come under fresh pressure to slash its import duties on American cars after US president Donald Trump imposed 25-percent tariffs on all foreign cars that will come into force next week.

“What we’re going to be doing is a 25-percent tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU ready to lower tariffs on US cars to avoid 'period of pain', says trade chief
EU's Šefčovič leaves Washington empty handed after 'intense' trade talks
EU car manufacturers will face 25-percent tariffs on vehicles sold in the US, after Donald Trump imposed new duties (Photo: Infinite Ache)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections