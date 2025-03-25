Ad
euobserver
EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič described talks with US Trump administration officials as 'intense' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU's Šefčovič leaves Washington empty handed after 'intense' trade talks

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox,

EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič left Washington on Tuesday (25 March) without a breakthrough on the bloc’s trade dispute with the United States after talks with senior trade officials in Donald Trump’s administration. 

“The hard work goes on. The EU's priority is a fair, balanced deal instead of unj...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič described talks with US Trump administration officials as 'intense' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU & the World

