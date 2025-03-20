EU trade chief confirms delay of US whisky tariffs to mid-April

The EU will delay its retaliatory tariffs on the United States until mid-April in a bid to give more room for an agreed settlement to avoid a transatlantic trade war, the bloc’s trade commissioner said on Thursday (20 March).
"We are now considering to align the timing of the two sets of EU counter-meas...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
