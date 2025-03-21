Ad
euobserver
Chinese electric car firm BYD is among several companies predicting higher sales — despite EU tariffs (Photo: Claudio Núñez)

EU tariffs are not a 'deterrent', say Chinese electric car firms

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU’s new import duties on Chinese electric cars are not a ‘deterrent’ for Chinese firms going after the European market, who are confidently predicting higher sales across the bloc. 

The tariffs are "something we have to deal with... it's a large economic impact," Brian Gu, vice chairman and presiden...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chinese electric car firm BYD is among several companies predicting higher sales — despite EU tariffs (Photo: Claudio Núñez)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

