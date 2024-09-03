Ad
'Joining hands to promote modernization' is this year’s theme of the Forum for China-Africa Co-operation, which starts on Wednesday (4 September) in Beijing, and takes place every three years

China set to offer green investment boost to Africa, as EU watches from sidelines

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

New investment in African manufacturing of Chinese electric vehicles and for the continent’s green industrialisation is set to dominate a China-Africa summit this week — as Beijing seeks to circumvent EU and US tariffs on its exports.  

The Forum for China-Africa Co-operation starts on Wednesday (4 Septe...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

