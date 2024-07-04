EU to slap up to 37 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles from Friday

The EU will slap duties of up to 37.6 percent on imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China in a bid to ensure the survival of its own industry, the EU Commission announced on Thursday.
The new tariffs on individual Chinese manufacturers come into force on Friday (5 July) and will range from 17.4 ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.